NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — A woman was allegedly renting out a property near Nevada City she was allegedly squatting in to other squatters.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says, Sunday morning, deputies responded to the home along the 16000 block of Cooper Road to investigate a possible squatting case. Apparently, the property owner’s daughter had checked on the home recently and noticed several unknown vehicles parked outside.

Deputies were able to talk to several people at the property, including two people who claimed they were renting space from a woman named Amanda Carlson.

As investigators soon discovered, Carlson had herself been squatting at the home since last November. In that time, deputies say several items had been stolen and more than $1,000 in damage was done to the property.

Carlson was eventually arrested and is now facing several charges.