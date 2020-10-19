(CBS Local)– GRAMMY award winners Juanes and Pitbull, Latin GRAMMY Award winner Luis Fonsi and Academy of Country Music Award winner Kelsea Ballerini have been announced to perform on “Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event,” a celebration of Latinx culture in America, produced and hosted by Eva Longoria, Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin.

Pulitzer Prize winner and 2018 Kennedy Center honoree Lin-Manuel Miranda has been added as a presenter, and co-host Gloria Estefan will also perform on the special, to be broadcast Monday, Oct. 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on CBS All Access.

“Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event” will celebrate America’s diversity with a focus on Latinx culture, bringing joy, awareness and aid to the Latinx community that has been deeply affected by and played an essential role in fighting COVID-19. Through musical performances, comedy pieces, docu-shorts and star-studded appearances, the special will explore the Latinx experience as told by Latinx voices. As previously announced, the special will feature appearances by José Andrés, Arturo Castro, John Leguizamo, George Lopez, Isabela Merced, Rita Moreno, Ana Navarro, Freddy Rodriguez and Wilmer Valderrama.