RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — More than 500 SMUD customers in Rancho Cordova are without power after a crash knocked down some power lines early Monday morning.
The crash happened near Sunrise Boulevard and Trinity River Drive.
All southbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at Trinity River Drive are currently closed due to a vehicle accident and downed power lines. SMUD is currently on scene. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it downed some power lines.
According to the SMUD outage map, a total of 558 customers are without power in the area. Estimated time of restoration is 8:25 a.m.
All the southbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard were closed for a time, but were reopened a little after 7 a.m.