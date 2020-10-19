ELK GROVE (CBS13) — More school districts are talking about going back to in-person instruction, giving parents a choice: ditch distance learning or keep your kids home.

There are more than just health safety concerns to consider. Some parents worry keeping their kids home will compromise their education while other students benefit from being back in class.

“If some kids are in the classroom versus other kids at home doing distance learning and those in the classroom are having access to a better education, I would want my son there,” said Elk Grove parent Melissa Smith.

Parents have to weigh sending their children back or not, leaving concerns about every student getting the same education.

Elk Grove Unified School District spokesperson Xanthi Pinkerton says a major goal for the district will be to make sure that every student gets the same education. However, Pinkerton says it ultimately boils down to the needs of each student. Pinkerton says that’s where district partnerships with teachers and parents are critical.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Stimulus Package Update: Is Time Running Out On A Possible Second Stimulus Check?

After Release From Jail, Suspect In Wild Semi Chase Struck And Killed Along Fresno Freeway

Community Rallies To Bring Rancho Cordova Home Depot Kitty Back Home

“I don’t think it’s impossible. I think it’s extremely challenging for districts to even the playing field,” said Monica Reeves.

Reeves is a third-grade teacher with the Washington Unified School District, another district mapping out in-person instruction as Yolo County enters the red tier.

“Most definitely it’s going to take a lot more effort on my part, but an effort I’m more than willing to do,” said Reeves.

And that’s all any parent, like Smith, could ask for.

“I feel like he’s learning at home but not as much capacity if he were in the classroom,” said Smith.