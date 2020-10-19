SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several Sacramento Public Library locations are reopening to the public next month.
The library announced Monday that seven locations — Belle Cooledge, Elk Grove, Isleton, Martin Luther King, Rancho Cordova, Rio Linda, and Southgate — will reopen with limited capacity on Nov. 5, allowing patrons to browse the shelves or use computers for up to an hour. The locations will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Isleton Library is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m.
All 26 locations are also providing curbside pickup and return services.
Masks will be required for staff and patrons in all open locations. The library has also reduced seating to allow for social distancing and provided hand sanitizing stations.
Patrons can also make computer appointments at several locations.
You can visit the library website for more information: www.saclibrary.org/reopening.