Youth Sports Teams Vote To Travel Out Of State Because California Won't 'Let Them Play' HereA growing number of youth sports teams are voting to travel out of state to play because they're not allowed to compete in California.

2 hours ago

Nevada County Squatter Was Allegedly Renting Space To Other Squatters, Deputies SayA woman was allegedly renting out a property near Nevada City she was allegedly squatting in to other squatters.

2 hours ago

Vandals Shatter Windows Of Society For The Blind Building In SacramentoIt's an act of vandalism against the vulnerable. Someone shattered the windows at the Society For The Blind building in downtown Sacramento early Monday morning.

3 hours ago

Gov. Newsom Lays Out Timeline For COVID-19 Vaccine In CaliforniaGov. Gavin Newsom said Monday a coronavirus vaccine could be available in California as early as next month, but most people won’t be able to get it that fast.

3 hours ago

Family Of Elk Grove Boy Killed On Bike Calls For Change At 'Dangerous Intersection'A teenager was killed Saturday in a crash while crossing a heavily-traveled road in Elk Grove.

6 hours ago