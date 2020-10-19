SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s an act of vandalism against the vulnerable. Someone shattered the windows at the Society For The Blind building in downtown Sacramento early Monday morning.

This is the second time the facility has been hit in just months. It’s an attack that is personal for Priscilla Yeung.

“I think we were really shocked this morning,” Yeung said.

Yeung, who is blind, also works at the Society For The Blind. It’s a place where she learned to gain her own independence and where she now teaches others.

“I want to be able to feel safe when I come to work as well,” Yeung said. “So when a space like this is shattered, it hurts us.”

Photos show the shattered glass in the front and back doors. Someone targeting both sides of the building.

Earlier this year thieves also stole a Society For The Blind van. The organization has now built a steel cage for parked vehicles to prevent further thefts.

Shari Roeseler is the executive director for the organization and says the combined costs of the criminal acts will cost the organization $25,000. It’s money that will not be pulled from its important programs.

“Non-profits, we don’t typically have big slush funds,” Roeseler said. “How quickly you can get things repaired, we still haven’t replaced our van, because again you gotta secure those funds.”

A series of attacks on a place meant to protect the vision impaired.

“You know, why would somebody do this,” Yeung said. “I feel the hurt of it.”

Police are searching for a suspect with no sense of shame.

This organization serves 6,000 clients a year. They are now looking for funds to help them cover the costs of these crimson acts.