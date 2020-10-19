FORESTHILL(CBS13) — A woman says she found a headless bear on the side of the road in the foothills.

The bear was found dead on the side of the road with its head and paws missing near Foresthill. The horrifying discovery was made by a mother who was trying to enjoy nature’s beauty with her children.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is now launching an investigation, telling CBS13 spotting a bear in that condition is not common.

Investigators are looking into how the animal died and whether a poaching crime was committed. They will also look for evidence of selling bear parts on the black market.

They say at least once a year they investigate a case involving a bear but never an incident where it’s head and all four paws are missing.

“Well, you have people that just hunt for the fun of it, and if that’s what they are doing it’s crazy. But it’s just some people that’s just not right in the head and just do crazy things,” one man said.

Jim Forman can’t imagine why anyone would kill a bear and leave its remains the way the woman came across it.

“If you torture animals, people are not that far removed from that type of crime, in other words, somebody who does that might well progress, Forman said.

Fish and Wildlife said if someone intentionally tortured the bear there may have been a vehicle parked on the side of the road in the area. They are asking anyone who may have seen anything to come forward.