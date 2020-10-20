Caught On Camera: Dog Feces Flung At Roseville Home With BLM Lawn SignsA Roseville homeowner says surveillance video shows someone throwing dog feces at his front door. He believes he was targeted because of his Black Lives Matter lawn signs.

14 minutes ago

Davis Police Officer Saves Woman From Burning Car With Seconds To SpareSeconds away from burning alive, a woman trapped in her flaming car was pulled to safety by a Davis police officer Saturday night.

24 minutes ago

Investigators: Watchman Could Have Saved Lives In Dive Boat FireIt's one of the deadliest maritime disasters in California history, and now federal investigators say the cause of the dive boat fire will likely never be known.

4 hours ago

CHP Appoints First Female Commissioner To Lead AgencyHistory is made at the California Highway Patrol. Amanda Ray has been chosen as the new CHP Commissioner, the first woman in the agency's 91-year history.

4 hours ago

Fire In Marysville Sparked By Vehicle Being Worked OnFirefighters say the vegetation fire that burned more than 20 acres near the old Hollywood Trailer Park was sparked by a vehicle that was being worked on.

4 hours ago