STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police arrested two suspects and are looking for a third in connection to the assault and robbery of a 26-year-old woman in Stockton Tuesday morning.
According to Stockton Police, the female victim was approached by the three suspects in the 5100 block of Holiday Drive around 9:24 a.m. The woman was reportedly struck in the face with a metal object then tased before the suspects took off with her purse.
Police say she chased after the suspects and was able to alert an officer in the area who arrested two of the suspects. Jevaeh Walker, 18, and Jerry Walker, 20, were arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and resisting arrest.
Officers did not release a description of the third suspect who is still outstanding.
