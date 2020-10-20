CERES (CBS13) — Christina Coleman, the pregnant Ceres woman who was arrested earlier this month on attempted homicide charges is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Christina Lynn Coleman faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

was arrested on October 10 after a fight in Ceres ended with a man being run over by a vehicle. Coleman is the suspected driver.

Ceres police say that on September 23, a fight between two men was reported at the Vineyard 76 gas station parking lot on Whitmore Avenue. Before officers could get there, however, one of the men had been run over, say police.

Once at the scene, officers found 37-year-old Ceres resident Donald James Robins, Jr. lying on the ground. He was bleeding from the face and said his legs hurt, officers say.

Robins was rushed to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. His brother, who does not want to be identified, said Robins has a broken leg and foot. He said Robins has already had one surgery and has another one scheduled.

The brother says the two men have a long history, but he does not know why they were fighting that night.

Investigators say Robins and another man got into a fight when a vehicle ran Robins over and took off from the scene. With the help of surveillance cameras in the area, detectives identified the suspected driver as 35-year-old Ceres resident Christina Lynn Coleman.

Police say Robins was hit twice.

“The male was struck one time with the vehicle and then was also struck a second time, which further proved they were trying to physically harm this person,” said Sgt. Vince Hooper.

CBS13 spoke to a member of Coleman’s family who claims Robins kicked her car when she was driving off. Coleman’s family declined to go on-camera but explained she is the wife of the other man involved in the altercation. The family member claims Coleman went to the gas station to stop the fight.

The mother of three who is six months pregnant has been booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center and is facing a felony charge of attempted murder. She was being held on $500,000 bail.

Detectives are still looking for anyone else who may have more video or information about the incident. Tipsters are urged to contact Ceres police at (209) 538-5616.