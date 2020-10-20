SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — The newly-appointed California Highway Patrol Commissioner is making history.

Deputy Commissioner Amanda Ray will become the first female Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol in the agency’s 91-year history. Ray was appointed to the position after Commissioner Warren Stanley announced his retirement effective Nov. 17.

Earlier this year, Ray made history when she became the first Black woman to be named Deputy Commissioner for the nation’s largest state-run police agency.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement that Ray will help the state “advance reforms to our criminal justice system that will help foster a more just and inclusive future for all Californians.”

Ray, 54, of Sacramento, started with the CHP in 1990 as a cadet, moving steadily up through the ranks in the interim. The appointment requires Senate confirmation and pays $282,528.

Commissioner Stanley tweeted about his retirement Tuesday evening, congratulating Ray on her new appointment.

Stanley joined the CHP in 1982 and has held every uniformed rank within the department.

He was appointed commissioner by former Gov. Jerry Brown in February 2018 and reappointed to the post by Newsom when he took office in January 2019.

The CHP said Ray has “actively engaged with the communities she serves” throughout her career and has been a pioneer for women in law enforcement.