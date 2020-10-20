Compton Follows Stockton In Launching Guaranteed Income ProgramCompton will become the second California city to launch a pilot program that guarantees free, recurring cash payments to some of its low-income residents -- with no strings attached.

$73K In Suspected Drug Sales Cash Seized During Manteca Traffic StopOfficers seized more than $73,000 in cash after pulling over a car in Manteca over the weekend and finding evidence of drug sales.

Stimulus Package Update: Is Time Running Out On A Possible Second Stimulus Check?House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a deal must be reached by Tuesday if a stimulus package is to pass by election day.

PG&E Considers More Fire-Prevention Power Shutoffs In 19 Counties This WeekElectricity may be shut off to 50,000 Northern California utility customers this week to try to prevent power lines from sparking and igniting new wildfires during a predicted new round of gusty, hot and dry weather.