MANTECA (CBS13) — Officers seized more than $73,000 in cash after pulling over a car in Manteca over the weekend and finding evidence of drug sales.
Manteca police say, on Saturday, officers pulled over a car for a mechanical violation they noticed. After going up to talk to the occupants, officers noticed that one person inside the car had a 9mm on his lap.
Both people inside the car were sound stained without incident.
A search of the car was done and evidence of marijuana sales was discovered – along with a total of $73,032 in cash. Officers believe the money was from drug sales.
Brandon Gentry, a 29-year-old Stockton resident, has been arrested and is facing drug charges. Bennie Jenkins, a 22-year-old Manteca resident, has also been arrested after officers discovered a concealed 9mm handgun on him.