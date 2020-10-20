SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has died after they were found inside a former Midtown Sacramento restaurant that caught fire early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

The fire was at the building that once was the Mayflower Chinese restaurant.

Firefighters extinguished a 2-Alarm fire on the 3000 Block of L St. around 1AM. A victim was located on the inside of the building towards the from entrance. That person was transported and has since died from their injuries. Investigators are on scene to determine cause. pic.twitter.com/s3309unz33 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 20, 2020

Sacramento Fire says their crews responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. to battle a two-alarm fire. A person was soon found inside the building towards the front entrance.

That person was rushed to the hospital, but they were later pronounced dead. No name has been released at this point.

Firefighters have since doused the flames. The building appears to have suffered heavy damage in the fire.

Investigators are now looking into what caused the fire.

It’s unclear how long the restaurant had been closed.