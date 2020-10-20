  • CBS13On Air

By Cecilio Padilla
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has died after they were found inside a former Midtown Sacramento restaurant that caught fire early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

The fire was at the building that once was the Mayflower Chinese restaurant.

Sacramento Fire says their crews responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. to battle a two-alarm fire. A person was soon found inside the building towards the front entrance.

That person was rushed to the hospital, but they were later pronounced dead. No name has been released at this point.

Firefighters have since doused the flames. The building appears to have suffered heavy damage in the fire.

Investigators are now looking into what caused the fire.

It’s unclear how long the restaurant had been closed.

