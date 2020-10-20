SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – Police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested in Sacramento in connection to a 2016 Portland, Maine shooting death.

Aristotle Stilley, formerly of South Portland, was arrested in Sacramento, California, early Tuesday morning, Portland police said. A Cumberland County grand jury indicted Stilley in August.

Portland police said Stilley was arrested on a warrant in connection with the death of David Anderson. Anderson was shot and killed in March 2016 after a person knocked on the door of his apartment and fired several rounds through the door, police said.

Stilley is being held at Sacramento County North Main Jail with no bail, Portland police said.

Police said Stilley will be extradited back to Maine in the future. It wasn’t clear on Tuesday if he had retained an attorney.

