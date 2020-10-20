SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s embattled county executive is now being asked to step down by two county supervisors.

The move comes days after county executive Nav Gill hosted an in-person meeting of department heads with many who were not wearing face masks and a county employee tested positive for the coronavirus

In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, Supervisor Phil Serna wrote, “my colleague Supervisor Patrick Dennis Kennedy and I made it crystal clear that we do not have confidence in the leadership ability of County CEO Nav Gill, and as such requested his resignation.”

On Monday, the county told CBS13 a “planned meeting” was held in a large conference room and “there was appropriate social distancing.” The county also said a majority of all meeting participants came into the meeting wearing face coverings, but some took them off once they were seated.

The county confirmed that one person at the meeting was diagnosed with COVID-19 the night of the meeting. They did not say how many people were told to quarantine.