NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led to a man getting shot and killed in North Highlands Tuesday.

His body was found inside a car in the FoodMaxx parking lot near Watt Ave. and Antelope Rd.

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting on Watt Ave near Antelope Road @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/AFfEC0sfcN — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) October 20, 2020

The mid-morning shooting caught many people at the North Highlands shopping center off guard. One woman told CBS13 she took cover in her SUV not knowing where the shots were coming from.

“Still in my car so swoosh yeah I was ducking. I was ducking when I heard those shots, I was ducking,” she said.

The violence took another part of the neighborhood by surprise too.

“I ducked down when we heard the shots, it was pretty close,” said Allan Harder.

Harder also heard gunshots around the same time right around the corner from the shopping center.

“I heard six shots, I was out back, came out [and] saw one car turning around,” he said.

Detectives were also working a scene outside his home but said at this time they can’t confirm it’s related to the shooting.

More from CBS Sacramento:

For shoppers caught in the middle of the violence, they worry about their safety.

“I grew up in this neighborhood, you know, and I remember being a kid you could leave your windows open and your doors unlocked,” one woman said.

The sheriff’s office is still trying to figure out a motive and who the suspect or suspects are. They have not shared any additional information about the man found shot dead.