NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – One person has been shot and killed in a parking lot in North Highlands.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are at the FoodMaxx parking lot at the corner of Watt Avenue and Antelope Road.

A sheriff’s department spokesperson says a man was found inside of a red Dodge, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies are urging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. 

 

  1. Nick says:
    October 20, 2020 at 1:03 pm

    The shooting occurred about half a mile west near 30th and U Street. The victim and suspect traveled east on U street to where the victim was found. The suspect chased the victim in a midsize grey SUV, believed to be a Mitsubishi, and was last seen fleeing south on Watt Ave.

