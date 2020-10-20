VIDEO: Helmet Camera Footage Shows Response To Deadly Fire At Former Sacramento RestaurantOne person has died after they were found inside a former Midtown Sacramento restaurant that caught fire early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

1 hour ago

Man Found Dead With Gunshot Wound Outside North Highlands FoodMaxxOne person has been shot and killed in a parking lot in North Highlands.

1 hour ago

After Release From Jail, Suspect In Wild Chase Struck And Killed Along Fresno FreewayThe suspect in a wild chase from Stockton to Fresno County last week was struck and killed over the weekend after being released from jail, authorities say. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

$73K In Suspected Drug Sales Cash Seized During Manteca Traffic StopOfficers seized more than $73,000 in cash after pulling over a car in Manteca over the weekend and finding evidence of drug sales. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

PG&E Considers More Fire-Prevention Power Shutoffs In 19 Counties This WeekElectricity may be shut off to 50,000 Northern California utility customers this week to try to prevent power lines from sparking and igniting new wildfires during a predicted new round of gusty, hot and dry weather.

5 hours ago