STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police say no officers were hurt after a shooting involving a suspect in Stockton near Sherwood Park on Tuesday afternoon.
The Modesto Police Department says their officers were following up on an investigation into the triple shooting that happened in their city Friday night that left two people dead.
SPD News: Outside agency police activity happening in the area around Sherwood Park. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/PbzAdus6dk
— Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) October 20, 2020
On Tuesday, officers were led to Stockton and encountered a suspect along the Robinhood Drive near Sherwood Park. An officer-involved shooting then occurred, police say.
No officers have been hurt, police say. The condition of the suspect was not available.
People are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.
Updates to follow.