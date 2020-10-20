Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 7: Joe Mixon Injury Opens Door For Giovani BernardThe Bengals top running back was injured in Week 6 opening an opportunity for Bernard to step up and fill the top role in Week 7.

Youth Sports Teams Vote To Travel Out Of State Because California Won't 'Let Them Play' HereA growing number of youth sports teams are voting to travel out of state to play since they are not allowed to compete in California.

Kyle Larson Reinstated To Compete In NASCAR In 2021 After Using Racial SlurKyle Larson can return to NASCAR competition next season following a long suspension for using a racial slur while playing a video game.

49ers Return To Old Formula To End Skid, Beat RamsThe formula the San Francisco 49ers used to get back on the winning track against the Los Angeles Rams was a familiar one.