SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has died after he was found shot in the Upper Land Park neighborhood of Sacramento late Monday night.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the area of Seavey Circle just after 11 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting and found the victim. Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
Neither a motive nor a suspect has been identified at this point in the investigation, police say.
Detectives will be canvassing the neighborhood for any possible witnesses and surveillance footage.
More from CBS Sacramento:
Stimulus Package Update: Is Time Running Out On A Possible Second Stimulus Check?
Man Dead After Being Shot In Head In North Sacramento, Authorities Say
Community Rallies To Bring Rancho Cordova Home Depot Kitty Back Home
The man’s name has not been released yet.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact Sacramento police at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357.