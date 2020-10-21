WINTERS (CBS13) — Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested in Winters after an alleged brandishing of a gun incident in Davis on Tuesday night.

Winters police say, around 7:30 p.m., they were alerted about the incident by Davis police. A car linked to the suspects was found to be registered to a Winters resident living along the 600 block of Snapdragon Street, so officers soon swarmed that neighborhood.

A high-risk vehicle stop was soon done, police say, and three people inside the car were detained.

Get the app: Download the CBS13 News app for iOS and Android

Officers quickly discovered two loaded handguns, a revolver with its serial number scrubbed, and a “ghost gun” with no serial number inside the car.

The three have since been arrested. One of the suspects has been identified as 20-year-old Woodland resident Jeremy Nguyen – a validated Norteno gang member, police say. The other two suspects were a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old boy from Winters.

All the suspects are facing several firearms violations, among other charges.

More from CBS Sacramento: