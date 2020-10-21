Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A massive tree came toppling down early Wednesday morning, narrowly missing a house right next to it.
The scene was near Castro Way and Freeport Boulevard.
Tree falls into home in Land Park Neighborhood. No injuries. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/wq2OM6rLZC
— Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) October 21, 2020
Exactly why the tree toppled over is unclear at this point, but it appears to have missed hitting a home by just inches.
The family who lives at the home was on vacation and no injuries were reported, authorities say.
City crews are now working on removing the tree.