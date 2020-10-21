  • CBS13On Air

By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A massive tree came toppling down early Wednesday morning, narrowly missing a house right next to it.

The scene was near Castro Way and Freeport Boulevard.

Exactly why the tree toppled over is unclear at this point, but it appears to have missed hitting a home by just inches.

The family who lives at the home was on vacation and no injuries were reported, authorities say.

City crews are now working on removing the tree.

