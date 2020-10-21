Comments
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man has been arrested after a stabbing in South Lake Tahoe on Monday.
South Lake Tahoe Police say officers responded to Herbert Avenue to investigate a stabbing that had reportedly left several people hurt. At the scene, officers found two people with stab wounds and immediately started first aid.
Both people were taken to the hospital and both have since been released.
Police have also since arrested one of those people, 62-year-old South Lake Tahoe resident Colin Hauge. He’s facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, preventing or dissuading a witness, and domestic violence.
Exactly what led up to the stabbing is still unclear. South Lake Tahoe Police say they are still investigating the incident.