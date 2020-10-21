MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto Police are investigating a shooting between their own officers and an allegedly armed suspect inside a downtown Walgreens pharmacy.

Officers shot the suspect in the store. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A Modesto police spokesperson did not say whether the suspect shot at officers. No officers were injured in the incident.

Dispatch audio describes how the frantic scene initially started:

Officer: “…units code three, subject with a gun, people are running out of the store…we need them at the store …” Dispatcher: “…copy…need units code three…subject with a gun inside the store… people are running out…” Officer: “…shots fired…suspect is down…suspect is down, we got the gun…we’re taking him in custody…” Officer: “…we’re inside the store…uh towards the pharmacy…” Dispatcher: “…copy shots fired…suspect down…have the gun…”

Modesto police released a photo of the gun they say he had on him.

Police say the chase started when officers attempted a traffic stop on a white SUV just before 4 p.m. The driver pulled into the Walgreen parking lot off McHenry Ave. That’s when a passenger allegedly armed with the gun got out of the vehicle and went into the store in an effort to escape.

#Breaking Modesto Police investigating Officer Involved Shooting inside McHenry Avenue Walgreens Pharmacy. Suspect shot, expected to be ok. No officers hit. pic.twitter.com/raMQ1bCgG9 — stevelarge (@largesteven) October 22, 2020

This Walgreens pharmacy advertising free flu shots at the front door. On this day there were also gunshots.

Modesto police and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office are conducting independent investigations of the shooting which is standard procedure.

This is the second shooting involving Modesto police in two days. On Tuesday, a suspect believed to be connected to a double homicide on Semple St. was shot by Modesto police in Stockton.

