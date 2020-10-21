MODESTO (CBS13) — Police shot a suspect at the Walgreens on McHenry Ave. in Modesto Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Modesto Police Department, the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.
No other information was released about the shooting. Police say there are no outstanding suspects. It’s unclear how many officers fired their weapons.
Officials said there was a heavy police presence on McHenry Ave. from Orangeburg Ave. to 5 Points near the downtown area due to the active investigation. Traffic in the area was delayed during the investigation. McHenry Ave. reopened in both directions around 4:30 p.m.
This is the second shooting involving Modesto police in two days. On Tuesday, a suspect believed to be connected to a double homicide on Semple St. was shot by Modesto police in Stockton.
