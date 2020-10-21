SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Approximately 37,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers will lose power Wednesday evening due to increased fire danger and strong winds.
Fewer customers will be impacted by the shutoff than originally forecasted. Earlier this week, PG&E estimated that 54,000 customers would lose power in the shutoff. Solano and Yuba counties were removed from the list of impacted counties Wednesday.
The outages will happen in waves, starting around 8 p.m. through the overnight hours. Power isn’t expected to be restored until Friday night. Counties in the scope of the PSPS event include Colusa, Plumas, Yolo and 12 others.
Due to Severe Weather and Wind, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to Approximately 37,000 Customers in Targeted Parts of 15 Counties. Strong Winds Expected to Begin This Evening Through Friday Morning https://t.co/CBfLWoasNY pic.twitter.com/h4NB2a3WIG
— PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 21, 2020
PG&E says a forecasted high-wind event combined with low humidity and dry vegetation creates a “high risk of catastrophic wildfires.”
This shutoff comes just a week after the previous PSPS event which affected more than 32,000 customers.
Customers can check if their home will be impacted on the PG&E website. The utility is also opening 21 community resource centers for customers who lose power.