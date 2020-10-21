STOCKTON (CBS13) — Deputies arrested a man Tuesday night on drug and firearm charges after getting called to a Stockton residence for a separate shooting incident.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call about a shooting victim in the 600 block Anteros Ave. A man at the scene told deputies he was shot in the thigh after finding two strangers in his house. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital.

The victim described one of the suspects as a Black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and facemask. The second suspect was described as an Asian man wearing a blue sweatshirt, black jeans and a black facemask. According to police, both suspects left the scene in a 2008-2010 black Infinity.

While searching the house, police say they found evidence of a butane honey oil lab, a half-pound of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of processed marijuana, more than $7,000 and four firearms.

The sheriff’s department said 34-year-old Raul Villasenor was arrested and is facing charges related to the guns and drugs.