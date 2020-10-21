  • CBS13On Air

By Cecilio Padilla
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a man was found fatally stabbed inside a Stockton residence on Tuesday.

Stockton police say officers responded to the 4400 block of Calandria Street just before 7 p.m. to investigate a reported stabbing. Inside a residence, a 60-year-old man who had been stabbed was found.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation.

No suspect information has been released and no motive has been identified at this point.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call police or Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 937-8377.

