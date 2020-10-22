LIVE OAK (CBS13) — A 21-year-old man has died after the car he was in crashed into a tree off of Highway 99 near Live Oak early Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, around 5 a.m., a sedan was heading south down the freeway when, north of Paseo Road, it drove onto the shoulder and crashed into a tree.

The impact overturned the car, eventually leaving it on its roof.

Three people were inside the car at the time. Officers say one passenger, a 21-year-old Oroville resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger, all also Oroville residents, were taken to hospital with major and minor injuries.

Officers say drugs and/or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. Further, officers noted that none of the people inside the car were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The name of the man killed in the crash has not been released at this point.