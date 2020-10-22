Comments
ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A victim who suffered major injuries in a fight at a Starbucks in Rocklin has died and the suspect is in custody, according to the Rocklin Police Department.
The fight happened sometime Wednesday between noon and 1 p.m. at the Starbucks at 5070 Rocklin Rd. The victim and suspect were not known to each other, police said.
A coroner has not yet released the identity of the victim.
The suspect – identified as River Baumann, 20 – was taken into custody Wednesday and faces a charge of voluntary manslaughter, according to Rocklin police.
A motive and the events leading up to the altercation are still unknown.
Soft, fat guy with a face tat is not going to last long in prison.