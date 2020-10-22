  • CBS13On Air

By Richie Ramos
Filed Under:Rocklin News

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A victim who suffered major injuries in a fight at a Starbucks in Rocklin has died and the suspect is in custody, according to the Rocklin Police Department.

The fight happened sometime Wednesday between noon and 1 p.m. at the Starbucks at 5070 Rocklin Rd. The victim and suspect were not known to each other, police said.

A coroner has not yet released the identity of the victim.

The suspect – identified as River Baumann, 20 – was taken into custody Wednesday and faces a charge of voluntary manslaughter, according to Rocklin police.

A motive and the events leading up to the altercation are still unknown.

