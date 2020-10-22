SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — While coronavirus has put a halt to pretty much all live events this year, Sacramento’s Aftershock festival organizers are looking to 2021 with an expanded lineup of hard rock heavyweights.

On Thursday, Aftershock organizers announced their 2021 expanded lineup for next year’s event.

Rap-rock icons Limp Bizkit join the bill as headliners for the opening day of the festival. Metallica and My Chemical Romance, as previously announced, will be the headliners on the rest of the days, with Metallica getting top billing on Friday and Sunday nights.

Other bands now added to the festival include Rancid, The Offspring, Social Distortion, Rise Against, Mastodon, Machine Gun Kelly and Parkway Drive.

A special reunion of a not-yet-named band is also slated to happen on Saturday.

The festival will happen on Oct. 7-10 at Discovery Park.

Passes for the 2021 festival area already on sale. The 2020 version of the festival had sold out before COVID-19 put a damper on concerts.