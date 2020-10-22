Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento man was indicted Thursday for the production and possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott, with the Department of Justice Eastern District of California, announced.
Jayson Fernandez Butay, 25, allegedly produced child pornography with a minor on Sept. 28, 2019.
Authorities said Butay also possessed prepubescent images of child porn.
Butay faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of up to 30 years, in addition to a $250,000 fine if convicted on the child porn production charge.
He faces an additional 10 years and another $250,000 fine if convicted on the child porn possession charge.