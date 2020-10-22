STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating if two shootings that happened within five minutes of each other in Stockton late Wednesday night are related.

Stockton police say the first shooting happened around 11:38 p.m. along the 600 block of Searchlight Avenue. A 26-year-old man was hurt in the shooting and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

About five minutes later, along the 800 block of Shasta Avenue, another shooting occurred that left a 27-year-old woman hurt. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police say.

The shooting scenes are within several blocks of each other.

Police say they are investigating if the shootings are related. Officers remain at the scene through Thursday morning.