Sacramento Developing COVID-19 Distribution PlanDespite being months away from a vaccine becoming widely available, states and cities are rushing to come up with distribution plans. As anticipation grows on when a COVID-19 vaccine will arrive, Sacramento County knows exactly how they plan to distribute it.

51 minutes ago

Dangerous Mosquito Species Spreading In Sacramento County NeighborhoodA pandemic, a historic fire season and now disease-carrying mosquitoes that can spread the Zika virus. Mosquitos are becoming more than just a nuisance in the Arden-Arcade area.

1 hour ago

Crews Searching For Missing 82-Year-Old In Diamond SpringsDon Maurischat, 82, went out for his usual walk in Diamond Springs five days ago but never came home. Now the National Guard is stepping in to help look for him.

2 hours ago

Torso Found In Benicia In 1979 Identified As Missing Woodland WomanA torso found off the Benicia shoreline in 1979 was identified as a Woodland woman who went missing from her home in the middle of the night, the Benicia Police Department announced on Thursday.

2 hours ago

Community Says Goodbye To Makaylah BrentFamily and friends gathered at Hagginwood Park to celebrate the young life of Makaylah "Kay Kay" Brent Thursday after laying the 9-year-old to rest.

2 hours ago