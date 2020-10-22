STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Stockton Unified School District says students could start returning to campus next month.
Pending negotiations with the teachers union, the district says small groups of students will start coming back on November 16.
Then, more students will return, staggered by grade, beginning on January 4.
These dates are subject to change, according to the district, but they plan to bring teachers back to work in-person on November 9.
In a statement posted to Facebook, Interim Superintendent Brian Biedermann said, “We completely understand the frustration many of our parents and students have with how challenging distance learning is, and that for many students this type of learning does not work well. I am hopeful we will have more definitive information soon and hope everyone understands the need to return to school when conditions are as safe as possible.”
