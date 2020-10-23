OROVILLE (CBS13) – Detectives arrested three men in connection to the murders of two Florida men whose bodies were found east of Oroville in Forbestown, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

Michael Griff, 21, Austin Hogan, 21, and Kyle Smith, 24, were booked into the Butte County Jail, each on two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting deaths of 39-year-old Jerry Bonds and 33-year-old Randy Bonds, authorities said.

On Wednesday evening, Family members of Jerry and Randy Bonds contacted the Butte County Sheriff’s Office to report that the two men flew from Florida to Los Angeles and rented a car to drive to the Butte County area before losing all contact with the family, investigators said.

Investigators learned the two men had been in the Ponderosa area of Forbestown and located the bodies of both men in a wooded area, according to the sheriff’s office. Jerry and Randy Bonds had both been shot, deputies said.

In collaboration with the Reno Police Department, the vehicle the two victims were in was located in the Boomtown area of Nevada.

Upon further investigation with Reno police, detectives served a search warrant at a residence in Reno where evidence related to the murders was found in addition to evidence linking Griff, Hogan, and Smith to the killings, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Further investigation revealed the three suspects were staying at a home on Coho Court in Oroville.

On Thursday, Hogan and Smith were pulled over in the Kelly Ridge area of Oroville and arrested. That afternoon, Griff was located at the Coho Court residence and taken into custody.

Investigators said a search of the residence uncovered evidence showing Griff, Hogan and Smith were the ones responsible for the murders of Jerry and Randy Bonds.

See all three mugshots below.

michael griff 21 (credit: Butte County Sheriff's Office)

austin hogan 21 (credit: Butte County Sheriff's Office)

kyle smith 24 (credit: Butte County Sheriff's Office)

Further investigation into the events that led to the killings remains ongoing.

Griff, Hogan and Smith are scheduled to be arraigned at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26.