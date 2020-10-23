VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) — A Calaveras County store lost its license to sell alcohol for 35 days after reportedly selling drug paraphernalia, purchasing stolen property and selling alcohol to a minor, officials said.
In a press release Friday, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said Dollar Plus Store in Valley Springs is prohibited from selling alcohol until November 24.
At the beginning of the year, ABC agents reportedly discovered illegal drug paraphernalia at the store and sold stolen property to the clerk on five occasions, the release said. ABC also filed an accusation in late August after agents determined the store to a minor.
According to the release, the store owner waived the right to a hearing and accepted ABC’s penalities, agreeing to a 20-day suspension for selling drug paraphernalia and purchasing stolen property, and a 15-day suspension for selling alcohol to a minor.
