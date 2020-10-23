CERES (CBS13) — The driver suspected in a hit-and-run that left a 56-year-old Ceres man dead back in late September has been arrested, police say.

Back on Sept. 29, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Mitchell Road and Whitmore Avenue.

Medics transported the man to the hospital, but he was soon pronounced dead. He was later identified as Issac Ishak, a 56-year-old Ceres resident.

The driver took off from the scene before officers arrived, but a passerby managed to snap a photo of his vehicle.

On Thursday, Ceres police say their investigation led them to a home along the 2400 block of Glendale Avenue in Modesto. There, officers arrested the suspected driver – 41-year-old Ceres resident Roy Joseph Vasquez.

Vasquez has now been booked into jail and is facing several charges related to the hit-and-run. Further, police say he was driving on a suspended license.