FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A search is on for the driver suspected in a hit-and-run that left an 81-year-old Fairfield woman dead.

Fairfield police say, just before 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Cement Hill Road near Laurel Creek Park to investigate a report of a woman lying in the road. Officers soon determined that she had been hit by a car.

The woman was rushed to the hospital but she was later pronounced dead, police say.

She has been identified as 81-year-old Fairfield resident Namie Stewart.

Investigators are now looking for the driver who fled the scene. No description of the driver has been released at this point.

Anyone with information relevant to the hit-and-run investigation is urged to call police at (707) 428-7300.