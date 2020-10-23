FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A search is on for the driver suspected in a hit-and-run that left an 81-year-old Fairfield woman dead.

Fairfield police say, just before 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Cement Hill Road near Laurel Creek Park to investigate a report of a woman lying in the road. Officers soon determined that she had been hit by a car.

The woman was rushed to the hospital but she was later pronounced dead, police say.

She has been identified as 81-year-old Fairfield resident Namie Stewart.

Her family told CBS13 that they had just celebrated Stewart’s birthday last week. Originally from Korea, Stewart moved to Fairfield in 1963. Her husband worked at Travis Air Force Base, her family says.

Stewart was living with her daughter since a fire a couple of years back forced her out of her home. Family says she wasn’t diagnosed with dementia or anything similar, so they’re unsure why she was out at the time.

Her daughter Cora Stewart says it’s heartbreaking knowing her mom will never walk through her front door again or play with her favorite buddy Mojo.

“It was painful, I mean physically painful, beyond emotionally it was physically painful,” said Cora Stewart.

Cora thinks about her mother’s infectious smile and big personality.

“Full of life, full of energy,” she said

Investigators are now looking for the driver who fled the scene. No description of the driver has been released at this point.

“She was found on the side of the road. That in its self, it’s not so much that she is gone that saddens me, it’s the way she was left and how she died by herself,” Cora Stewart said.

She says her mom was a healthy 81-year-old who loved going on walks and did all the time.

“It would just be random times she would like to go take walks,” Cora Stewart said.

She finds strength in her faith and is doing her best to stay strong for her two kids who can’t imagine life without their grandma.

“Just a deep sadness knowing that I will never see her again,” she said.

Anyone with information relevant to the hit-and-run investigation is urged to call police at (707) 428-7300.