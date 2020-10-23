SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Early voting is underway in California and starting Saturday, Sacramento County residents can vote in person at one of 18 voting centers.

Every registered voter in California should have already received a vote by mail ballot which they can fill out and return by mail or at a ballot box. If you prefer to vote in person, you can visit a vote center starting Oct. 24. All 84 vote centers in Sacramento County will be open from Halloween to election day, November 3.

The Golden 1 Center has been transformed into a voting center with 48 socially-distanced booths that allow for over 100 people at a time. Some Sacramento Kings employees will serve as poll workers. This will be the largest voting center in the center and will remain open until election day.

Sacramento is not the only county taking advantage of early in-person voting. Fifteen counties are offering it for the 2020 election including Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, and Tuolumne.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, more than 6 million Californians have voted by mail, including 283,000 in Sacramento County.

You can find a list of the Vote Centers open Saturday on the county’s website.