NAPA COUNTY (CBS13) — Lake Berryessa is slowly starting to reopen after the destructive LNU Lightning Complex Fire rolled through the area over the summer.

Starting Friday, some day use areas, camping and concession-operated facilities around the popular lake will start to reopen. Boat slips, rentals and launching will be back open on Friday in Pleasure Cove, Spanish Flat, Steele Canyon and Putah Canyon.

On Saturday, the South Oak Shores and Eticuera day use areas, the Capell Cove boat launch, and Pope Bridge parking lot will reopen.

Next week, camping and cabins at concession-operated facilities will also reopen.

The Bureau of Reclamation warns that many facilities were heavily damaged during the wildfire and it will be some time until they are fully operational again.

Lake Berryessa’s recreation areas have been closed since the destructive wildfire back in August. The Markley Cove Marina was hit hard, with several boats docked there catching fire and sinking.