GOLD RUN (CBS13) — A chase that started in Sacramento ended in the high country early Friday afternoon.
California Highway Patrol says the chase started in the Sacramento area. The suspects led officers all the way up Interstate 80 until just east of Baxter.
Police activity on I-80 eastbound east of Baxter. Expect delays pic.twitter.com/oqw3wYV0Wj
— CHP – Gold Run (@CHPGoldRun) October 23, 2020
The police activity closed eastbound I-80 for about 10 minutes, but once arrests were made the freeway was back open.
Exactly what started the chase has not been detailed at this point.
Authorities have not released the names of anyone taken into custody, but CHP says that Sacramento police is the arresting agency.