MILL VALLEY (CBS13) – A Stockton woman who served as an in-home caretaker in the Mill Valley area is facing charges of identity theft, burglary and embezzlement, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.
The sheriff’s office said victims in the area reported that Brandy Burnice Bullard, 41, stole over $500,000 worth of valuables while employed in Mill Valley.
Evidence given to authorities showed Bullard trying to break into a safe in a victim’s home, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities searched Bullard’s home in Stockton and located several identity theft-related documents, fraudulent unemployment debit cards, forged checks and two unregistered loaded guns hidden in children’s bedrooms, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bullard was booked into the Marin County Jail on Thursday and is being held on $500,000 bail.
Her charges include grand theft, identity theft with a prior conviction, embezzlement by a caretaker for the elderly and burglary.