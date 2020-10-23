  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man who died after a shooting at an Upper Land Park apartment complex earlier this week has been identified.

Sacramento police said officers responded to the area of Seavey Circle just after 11 p.m. Monday to investigate a reported shooting. A shooting victim was found and soon rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

On Friday, the victim was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 44-year-old Christopher Lamond Randolph.

Investigators still have not released any information on a possible motive or a suspect in the shooting.

Detectives have said they will canvassing the neighborhood for possible witnesses or surveillance footage.

