SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — If you’re planning to travel through Sacramento on Interstate 5 this weekend, you may want to plan for some additional travel time.
As part of the SAC 5 Corridor Enhancement Project, Caltrans is shutting down parts of I-5, including the on and off-ramps at the Highway 50 interchange near downtown Sacramento.
Closures started at 10 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 5 .m. Monday.
The following ramps will be closed this weekend:
NB 5 to WB 50 Connector
NB 5 Off Ramp to J Street
EB 50 to NB 5 Connector
WB 50 to NB 5 Connector
EB 50 Off-Ramp to Q Street
WB 50 Off-Ramp to Q Street
P Street On-Ramp to NB 5