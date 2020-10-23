  • CBS13On Air

Interstate 5

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — If you’re planning to travel through Sacramento on Interstate 5 this weekend, you may want to plan for some additional travel time.

As part of the SAC 5 Corridor Enhancement Project, Caltrans is shutting down parts of I-5, including the on and off-ramps at the Highway 50 interchange near downtown Sacramento.

Closures started at 10 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 5 .m. Monday.

The following ramps will be closed this weekend:

NB 5 to WB 50 Connector
NB 5 Off Ramp to J Street
EB 50 to NB 5 Connector
WB 50 to NB 5 Connector
EB 50 Off-Ramp to Q Street
WB 50 Off-Ramp to Q Street
P Street On-Ramp to NB 5

