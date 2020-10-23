SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As crews finish restoring power to Pacific Gas & Electric customers impacted by the latest Public Safety Power Shutoff, more than 466,000 customers are being warned of another potential PSPS event on Sunday.

According to PG&E’s website, another PSPS is likely due to severe weather as most of Northern California is set to be under a Red Flag Warning from Sunday morning through Tuesday. The National Weather Service is forecasting wind gusts up to 70 moh in the Sierra and 50 mph in the Valley along with low humidity.

The utility estimates that 38 counties will be impacted, including Amador, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Sierra, Solano, Stanislaus, Tehama, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba. It appears the shutoff is planned to last from Sunday morning through Tuesday, but it will depend on the weather.

Customers can check if their address will be impacted on the PG&E website.

Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions expected. Please plan ahead and exercise caution. #sacwx pic.twitter.com/9gbA6AleRP — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 23, 2020

This could be the largest PSPS event of the year. In an effort to prevent wildfires, PG&E started shutting off power to customers in areas with high fire danger during periods of severe weather last year.