  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMUndercover Boss
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Public Safety Power Shutoffs

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As crews finish restoring power to Pacific Gas & Electric customers impacted by the latest Public Safety Power Shutoff, more than 466,000 customers are being warned of another potential PSPS event on Sunday.

According to PG&E’s website, another PSPS is likely due to severe weather as most of Northern California is set to be under a Red Flag Warning from Sunday morning through Tuesday. The National Weather Service is forecasting wind gusts up to 70 moh in the Sierra and 50 mph in the Valley along with low humidity.

The utility estimates that 38 counties will be impacted, including Amador, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Sierra, Solano, Stanislaus, Tehama, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba. It appears the shutoff is planned to last from Sunday morning through Tuesday, but it will depend on the weather.

Customers can check if their address will be impacted on the PG&E website.

Get our news app: Download the updated CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

This could be the largest PSPS event of the year. In an effort to prevent wildfires, PG&E started shutting off power to customers in areas with high fire danger during periods of severe weather last year.

Comments

Leave a Reply