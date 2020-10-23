Comments
YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Investigators have found that the Willow Fire, which destroyed several homes near Dobbins earlier in September, was caused by arson.
Cal Fire says 1,311 acres were burned and 41 structures were destroyed in the wildfire. Thousands of residents were under evacuations orders at the height of the incident.
The fire was fully contained by Sept. 14.
On Friday, Cal Fire investigators announced that the wildfire was caused by arson. Exactly how the fire was started was not detailed.
Investigators are now seeking information about who may have started the Willow Fire. Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to call Cal Fire’s arson hotline at 1 (800) 468-4408.