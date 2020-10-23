WOODLAND (CBS13) — An 18-year-old Woodland resident is under arrest on suspicion of DUI after he crashed into several other cars early Friday morning.

Woodland police say, a little before 12:30 a.m., a car struck another occupied vehicle near E. Gum Avenue and Matmor Road. The driver continued on down Farnham Road, but witnesses gave police updates on where the suspect was heading.

The driver then crashed into five other vehicles along Farnham Avenue between Darby Court and Maxwell Avenue, police say.

Even with his right front wheel assembly and control arm sheared off during the crashes, police say the driver tried to keep going. Eventually, he stopped at Farnham and Maxwell avenues where officers were able to take him into custody.

Police have identified the driver as 18-year-old Mario Lopez. He has been booked into Yolo County Jail and is facing DUI and hit-and-run charges.