STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two people were arrested after one of them threw an unopened beer bottle through the back windshield of a patrol car, the Stockton Police Department said on Saturday.
The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night in the area of De Ovan Avenue and Plymouth Road alongside Interstate 5 and east of the Brookside Golf and Country Club.
Police said the suspects – Fernando Torres, 18, and Alejandro Arroyo, 20 – drove by the officer’s vehicle and threw the bottle before driving away.
Officers located the vehicle shortly later and took both men into custody.
Torres and Arroyo both face charges of assault with a deadly weapon.