ROSEMONT (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating after a man was shot while driving in the Rosemont area on Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.
The shootings happened at around 3:10 p.m. in the area of Pinata Way and Montoya Street.
As two vehicles drove by each other, one person shot at the other vehicle, which resulted in the man crashing, authorities said.
The victim’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Information regarding a suspect or motive was not available.