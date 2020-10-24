Comments
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a person was stabbed overnight in North Highlands, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said on Saturday.
According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded just before 3 a.m. Saturday to the 6000 block of 34th Street after receiving reports of a woman screaming about a person being stabbed and bleeding out.
Around 15 minutes after arriving at the scene, deputies eventually located a victim at a nearby park in the area, authorities said. They were taken to the hospital with what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Information regarding a suspect was not available.
More from CBS Sacramento: