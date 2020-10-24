STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred just minutes apart Friday afternoon and put two people in the hospital.

One shooting happened at around 3:45 p.m. along North El Dorado Street near Anderson Park.

The victim was a 21-year-old man who police said suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators said the victim was not able to provide them with suspect information.

Another shooting occurred about 10 minutes later along E. Oak Street, just south of John C. Fremont School.

The victim in this shooting was a 34-year-old man who police said also suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Suspect information was also not available in this shooting.

Anyone who may have been a witness to either shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.

